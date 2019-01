There were seven calls in 2018 about gas leaks, odors at housing apartments where two people just died

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – City officials met with the news media Friday (1/18) about the evacuation of the Allen Benedict Court Apartments. Critical insight was shared along with confirmation of what some of the people who live there have said they’ve gone through, and why this may not have been a surprise to them.

Watch the video above for the story.