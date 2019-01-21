COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- If the downtown area is a part of your morning commute, you’ll have to reroute for King Day traffic.

The annual King Day march and rally will be taking place in front of the State House. Due to the amount of people gathering in the are, roads are being closed, and regular traffic will be redirected.

King Day festivities will begin with a prayer at 8:30 this morning at Mount Zion Baptist Church and will end at the Martin Luther King Park close to 5 in the evening.

Roads affected include streets around the perimeter of the State House; Hampton, Sumter, Pendelton, Assembly, and Lady Streets.

If you take a look at the map above, you’ll see that the roads in red will be closed off starting at 7 am, the roads in blue will be closed starting at 9 am and the roads surrounding the state house in green will be closing at 8 am.

To avoid towing, be sure to park in areas outside of the designated areas.