SCE&G says gas lines at Allen Benedict Housing Authority’s responsibility

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–who is responsible for maintaining the gas lines that lead to the leaks at Allen Benedict Court in the first place?

According to Dominion subsidiary SCE&G, its the Columbia Housing Authority.

The utility tells ABC Columbia News that it provides gas to small areas such as apartment complex via a small pipeline system called a master meter.

In a statement, SCE&G says the Columbia Housing Authority owns and operates the gas lines that run from the master meter into homes under its jurisdiction.

The Columbia Housing Authority also maintains all of the piping serving the individual residences.