City councilman calls for resignations in wake of Allen-Benedict evacuation

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– City Councilman Moe Baddourah is proposing a special city council meeting on the Allen Benedict evacuations.

In an e-mail, Baddourah says,”.. personally, and after very careful consideration, I believe a resignation or resignations are in order, including the resignation of the authority director.”

ABC Columbia News reached out to the Columbia Housing Authority but have not yet received a response.

411 residents were evacuated from the nearly 80 year old public housing facility after two people were found dead and multiple gas leaks were discovered.