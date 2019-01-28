Class action lawsuit filed against Columbia Housing Authority

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Housing Authority is being sued in a class action lawsuit, after two people died inside of Allen-Benedict Court Apartments and multiple gas leaks were found in the complex.

The lawsuit was filed by former residents Tammy Basinger and Khaylis Scott.

In the lawsuit, both women accuse the Columbia Housing Authority of not taking action after people complained for months or years about numerous gas leaks.

Housing Authority officials say more than 400 residents were evacuated from the complex.

They have not commented on the lawsuit.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says 61 year old Calvin Witherspoon and 30 year old Derrick Roper were found during welfare checks at apartments in Allen-Benedict Court on January 17.

Coroner Watts said no foul play is expected for these deaths.

The cause of death for both victims remains under investigation.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, during an inspection, they found numerous fire code violations including the presence of natural gas, carbon monoxide, and missing smoke alarms.

Housing Authority attorney, Bob Coble, says they’re searching for permanent housing for the evicted residents.