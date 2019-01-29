Van stolen from dance studio who served many children from Allen-Benedict Court apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirms that a van belonging to Dance South was stolen on January 24 at the studio’s location on Two Notch Road.

The Program’s Director says that many of her dancers were residents of the evacuated public housing complex, Allen-Benedict Court apartments.

Dance South started a GoFundMe in hopes to raise money for a new van before the starting of their summer camp this year.