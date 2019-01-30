Deputies: Couple charged with burglary after breaking into a residence in Orangeburg

Shelby Potynsky Photo Courtesy: OCSO

Curtis-Lucas-Jr Photo Courtesy: OCSO



ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A Orangeburg couple have been charged with breaking into a neighbor’s residence.

Shelby Potynsky, 32, and Curtis Lucas Jr., 34, were each charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny in connection with a Jan. 14 incident.

Orangeburg County investigators discovered two people exiting a residence around 5 a.m. when they responded to a call about suspicious activity at Valley Drive.

The couple gave a story that included permission to be moving items from the residence. The pair were released when the owner of the property could not be reached.

However, when the owner was contacted, he confirmed no one had permission to be inside the home nor removing items.

Several paintings, clothing, household and sporting good were discovered missing.

Potynsky made contact when she entered a grocery store on Tuesday night where a deputy was working a security.

Lucas was located after investigators went to his job location on Wednesday.

Bond was set for the couple at $75,000 cash or surety with a no contact order.