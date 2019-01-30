South Carolina police officer charged with domestic violence

Associated Press,

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina police officer has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Georgetown police officer Brandon Rowell has been charged by the woman with whom he lives in Hemingway.

Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said Rowell is charged with second degree domestic violence. Deputies said the woman had visible injuries.

The department did not offer details on what prompted the situation.

Lesley was expected in court Wednesday. It was not known if he has an attorney yet. His status with the Georgetown Police Department was not immediately available.

Georgetown Co. deputies say police officer Brandon Rowell, 26, was arrested on a domestic violence charge. Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office

Categories: News, State
Tags:
Share

Related

Van stolen from dance studio who served many child...
Irmo police conducting safety checkpoints on Wedne...
Victim dies week after multi-vehicle crash on I-20
SC federally funded foster care agencies allowed t...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android