South Carolina city waited to tell public about lead in drinking water

BELTON, S.C. (AP) – Officials in a small South Carolina city missed a state deadline to tell the public about lead in the drinking water as they tried to come up with a plan for the problem.

The Anderson Independent Mail reported Belton utilities manager Bo Barnes said city officials wanted a plan before releasing information to the public. The city had until Jan. 13 to notify the public but did not do so until Jan. 24.

State health officials are considering whether to fine the city for the delay. State officials say the water will be tested every six months for at least a year.

The city is adding a chemical to the water to prevent lead from seeping into the drinking water.

Belton is about 23 miles (37 kilometers) southwest of Greenville.