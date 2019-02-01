Two new lawsuits filed against Columbia Housing Authority

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Columbia Housing Authority is facing two new lawsuits in the wake of two deaths and the evacuation of more than 400 residents following the discovery of gas leaks at the Allen Benedict Court public housing complex.

One of them is a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Derrick Roper, who was found dead in his Allen Benedict Court Apt last month.

The housing authority also faces a lawsuit filed on behalf of a resident of Allen Benedict Court, stating there was “acts or omissions, was neglect, gross neglect, careless, reckless, willful and wanton in failing to properly maintain ABC.”

The Columbia Housing Authority already had class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of two other Allen Benedict Court residents.