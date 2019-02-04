Monday marks one year since the fatal Amtrak train crash in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s been one year today since the fatal Amtrak train crash in Cayce that killed two people and injured over 100 passengers.

The National Transportation Safety Board said an improperly locked rail switch put the train on the wrong track.

This caused a collision with a parked CSX freight train.

NTSB officials say an Amtrak engineer and conductor were killed.

According to the Anderson Independent Mail, CSX and Norfolk Southern said new equipment, including technology that could have prevented the accident, has been installed.

Officials say the technology is now operating on all major railroad tracks in South Carolina.

Amtrak officials say the technology required for its trains to interact with the new railroad technology is now operating on the trains it sends through the state.