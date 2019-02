State House steps covered in shoes in support of cancer patients, survivors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The front steps of the State House was covered in sneakers today.

The display is an annual show of support for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is asking lawmakers to protect teen health by raising the cigarette tax by $1.50.

The organization also wants to keep teens under the age of 18 from using indoor tanning devices.