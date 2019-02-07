Columbia Police Department arrest man in connection with fatal shooting at Willow Run Apartments

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested a man in connection with this morning’s fatal shooting at Willow Run Apartments.

Antonio Vashon Barnes, 24, charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators believe that Barnes shot and killed a male roommate and a male acquaintance inside the apartment after he heard a commotion in the living room and found the two victims arguing and fighting.

Barnes will be housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Richland County Coroner’s Office will be releasing the names of the victims’ Friday.

