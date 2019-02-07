South Carolina minister accused of raping, impregnating child

Associated Press,

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A Baptist minister in Spartanburg, South Carolina, is accused of repeatedly raping and twice impregnating a child, whose pregnancies were then terminated.

News outlets report 32-year-old Phillip Jerard Buckson was arrested Wednesday at the Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church, where he has worked since 2014. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says he is charged with sexual conduct with a minor and has admitted to the allegations.

Investigators say tips provided through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led authorities to the girl last week; she told investigators the abuse started in 2015 when she was 13 years old.

The church’s website says Buckson has preached in Georgia, Chicago, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Spartanburg Co. deputies say Phillip Buckson, 32, a Baptist minister, is arrested after being accused of raping and impregnating a young child. Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office

Categories: News, State
Tags:
Share

Related

Update: Search for Forest Acres bank robbery suspe...
Lawmakers get 1st chance to discuss Santee Cooper ...
Columbia firefighters investigate overnight house ...
“Armed and dangerous” Forest Acres ban...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android