Former ABC residents to receive HUD vouchers

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The former residents of Allen Benedict Court now have better access to housing after two deaths and multiple gas leaks forced more than 400 people from their homes.
Friday the city of Columbia announced the US Department of Housing and Urban Development has provided $1.6 million in tenant protection vouchers.
The city says the vouchers can be used to allow resident to rent apartments in the private market.
Officials say the vouchers will be distributed before a potential government shutdown on February 15th.

