Watch: SC State star Leonard gifts excited mom new car

(WOLO) – Darius Leonard knows the value of a team, and that there’s no closer team than family.

The South Carolina State alum and Indianapolis Colts linebacker showed his support for those closest to him in a video posted to his Twitter account Sunday night. The Defensive Rookie of the Year went viral after giving his mom a brand new Mercedes Benz.

Gotta keep mom dukes happy !! pic.twitter.com/r0jOR5SvK0 — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) February 11, 2019