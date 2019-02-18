Hundreds witnessed Gervais Street shooting, police say no one is sharing information

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A 21-year-old is dead after going to a party, now, police are asking for those present to step up and come forward with more details to help them find out why.

“It’s very frustrating,” Skip Holbrook said, Police Chief of the Columbia Police department.

Police Chief Skip Holbrook says this case is difficult because with nearly 400 people in attendance, very few pictures or videos have been shared, even on social media. The Metro’s Most Wanted Motorcycle Club was wrapping up their 10th-anniversary celebration when police say a heated argument broke out in the Prince Hall Grand Masonic Lodge parking lot.

“We know someone put eyes on that situation and they need to have some moral courage and come forward,” Holbrook said.

Chief Holbrook said many of party-goers were still there when gunshots rang out– killing 21-year-old Darold Dantzler II and injuring two others. Through the investigation, they have recovered more than 30 shell casings and know that two different firearms were used.

“We’re not suggesting that that particular club, the motorcycle club is a problematic club at all. I’m simply calling out people who were in attendance at the event that have failed to come forward with any information that they might have seen,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook says this is similar to shootings in the Vista and Five Points where innocent people were put in harm’s way because of gun violence he says it is going to take the community to come together and say enough is enough to put an end to the senseless killings.

“And that’s a problem. That’s a community problem in my opinion,” Holbrook said.

Citizens with information to aid with the investigation are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.