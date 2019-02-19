SC resident wins $500,000 in lottery, plans to celebrate with steak dinner and paying debt

Brittani’s Express LLC at 1275 Porter Rd. in Rock Hill sold the $500,000 winning ticket.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Catawba lottery player woke up knowing they’d matched three numbers on their Palmetto Cash 5 ticket. Imagine their surprise when they found out their ticket matched all five numbers drawn resulting in a win of $500,000!

“After finding out I’d won $500,000, the first thing I did was talk to an accountant,” said the winner. “I want to pay off my house as well as any debt and start a retirement fund.”

The winner waited a little over a week to have a good financial plan ready and claimed their prize. Now it’s time to celebrate with a tasty steak dinner.

The top prize winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at Brittani’s Express LLC located on Porter Road in Rock Hill for the drawing on Thursday, February 7 and matched all five numbers drawn (5 – 8 – 22 – 31 – 33).

The winner powered up their ticket for an extra $1 which resulted in a $500,000 win after the 5 multiplier was drawn.

The odds of winning $500,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 8,031,072.

For selling the claimed ticket, Brittani’s Express LLC in Rock Hill received a commission of $5,000.