SNAP recipients to receive benefits early in March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – People who receive food assistance will get their benefits early in March.

According to the Department of Social Services, recipients will get their snap benefits for next month on March 5th.

The idea is to reduce the time between payments for those who received benefits early last month because of the government shutdown.

Officials say D-S-S typically staggers the date snap benefits are issued between the 1st and 19th day of each month.