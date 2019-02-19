Two arrested, one sought in Newberry Co. burglaries

Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Newberry deputies say they have arrested two out of three suspects in a Monday high speed chase.

Investigators say Monday afternoon the suspects sped away from a traffic stop in Whitmire.

Deputies say the trio was wanted in connection with a string of burglaries.

Saleena Peek was arrested Monday.

Deputies say donald price was arrested Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they are still searching for Charles Buckhannon who they say was driving the car.

If you know where he is call the Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-8880-CRIME-SC.