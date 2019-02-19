UPDATE: Road rage may have led to shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Police believe road rage may have led to a shooting Tuesday (2/19) afternoon.

A woman was shot in the arm while riding with family in a car near I-77 and Bluff Road.

Investigators say she was able to make it to Greenlawn Memorial Park before officers were notified. Here injuries are reportedly not life threatening.

Columbia Police say they have been following up on information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts. The vehicle he was seen driving was found at a motel near Garner’s Ferry Road. Officers searched there but did not find him.

If you know anything call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC