Columbia Police release surveillance image of road rage shooting suspect

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Columbia Police have released this surveillance image of a suspect accused of a road rage shooting on Bluff Road near I-77 Tuesday.

According to police, Charles Touhey, 25 is the man accused of the shooting that injured a female passenger who was riding with her family at the time of the incident.

The passenger was struck in the arm according to police but it does not appear to be life-threatening.

Police also say they were able to locate the vehicle Touhey was seen driving at a motel located near Garners Ferry Road, but were unable to locate him.

If you were near the area around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday or have any information that help authorities locate Touhey, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC .