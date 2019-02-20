Orangeburg deputies “aggressively” searching for person of interest in series of burglaries

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg county Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them identify a man suspected of multiple home and car break-in’s throughout the eastern area of the county.

According to authorities, they started receiving reports last week in the Bowman and Rowesville parts of the county , specifically Bowman Branch Highway, Cattle Creek Road, Landsdowne Road where victims reported items missing from their vehicles and from out of their homes. Officials say some of the victims are still trying to complete a rundown of exactly what items have been stolen, but others have reported missing electronics.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says security cameras in some of the neighborhoods that have reported the break in’s captured this image of the person of interest and the car officials believe he may be driving. Orangeburg officials are now working along with Colleton and Dorchester law enforcement agencies across county lines to track down the man see here.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen these cars, the person they are looking to question, or may notice any suspicious activity is asking to contact authorities immediately at (803) 534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1888- CRIME-SC.