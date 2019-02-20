Police: Man who was suspected in road rage incident near I-77 and Bluff Road turns himself in

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police have released that the man accused of the shooting that injured a female passenger who was riding with her family has turned himself in.

Charles Touhey, 25, turned himself in to Columbia Police Department investigators around 6 PM & was officially charged a short time ago.

Touhey is headed to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. His bond hearing is set for tomorrow (February 21)

