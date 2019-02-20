Police still searching for 25-year-old Charles Touhey after road rage shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– One Midlands family on a normal drive had it turn into a scary situation when another driver on the road started shooting. The victim is still being treated but is in stable condition.

Police say 25-year-old Charles Touhey let road rage get the best of him when he ended up shooting multiple times at another car carrying a husband, wife, and young child.

The family made it to Greenlawn Memorial Park when the passenger realized she had been shot. Police say the family was in shock when they realized how dangerous being on the road was.

“This is a very violent act. He had no regard for the safety of the public and the safety of the people in the car. There was a young child in the car. I’m a parent, so I’d just stress to the Columbia citizens how important we get this person in custody as soon as possible,” Melron Kelly said, Deputy Chief of the Columbia Police Department.

Police found Touhey’s car abandoned in a motel parking lot, and are not sure if he is still in the area or if he was traveling back to his home state of New York. Touhey is facing 3 attempted murder charges.

“There’s no excuse to get too heated you know. There’s just no excuse,” one driver on the road said at a rest stop.

Travelers say they see more and more cases of road rage. They say the biggest problem is drivers not giving themselves enough time to get where they need to go.

“I think that’s the biggest problem I see. Everybody’s in a hurry, late for work and they take it out on everybody else,” Lane Hollar said, another driver at a rest stop.

Travelers say they’re worried about more violent cases of road rage like this and they do their best to make sure they are staying safe on the roads.

“Yeah, it’s a concern. I try to not make eye contact with people as much and just focus on what I’m doing,” Hollar said.

“Just pull off the side of the road and let them go.”

Everyone we talked, even the police, to said that people just need to slow down and take a deep breath. If someone is getting upset in their car around you– pull over and call 911 to report the behavior.