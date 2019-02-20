The Hootie and the Blowfish frontman, Darius Rucker being honored for his work with children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Darius Rucker is being recognized for his work on behalf of children.

The Hootie and the Blowfish frontman will receive the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian award during the music biz in 2019 awards and hall of fame dinner in May.

Rucker has supported the Medical University of South Carolina Children’s hospital in Charleston and raised millions for St. Jude Children’s hospital.

In Memphis through his annual “Darius & Friends Concert and Golf Tournament.”