Empowerment workshop teaches seniors signs of fraud and scams

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Parks and Recreation is partnering with AARP to hold a series of workshops to keep area Seniors safe.  The free educational workshops will present a various topics and how to better spot scams, fraud, financial literacy and how to avoid becoming a victim.

The first workshop will be held Wednesday February 27th from 10AM to 12PM at the Busby Street Community Center at 1735 Busby Street.

The event is for all adults 55 year old and older. If you or someone you know would like to register to attend this event you can click on the link here: https://aarp.cvent.com/FraudsWorkshop.

