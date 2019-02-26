Boeing nominates Nikki Haley for election to board of directors

CHICAGO, IL (WOLO) – Boeing Company has nominated former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to its board of directors.

According to the Post and Courier, shareholders will vote on the nomination at the company’s annual meeting on April 29.

Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing Chairman, President and CEO, said that Haley will bring in part quote, “broad perspectives, and combined diplomatic, government and business experience” to the position.

Haley is the first female governor of South Carolina and a former United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

She responded by saying she was honored to quote, “contribute to Boeing’s continued success as a cutting edge industry leader and a great American company.”