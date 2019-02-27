Chapin Police searching for a suspected thief that wears red wigs

CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO) – Chapin Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from cars while wearing a red wig.

Officers say around 9 a.m. on February 22, a woman with red/pink hair was seen at the parking lot of Chapin Veterinary Care Center where the break-ins occurred.

Authorities say she was driving a 2012 Hyundai Tuscon SUV.

According to police, several unlocked cars at the center were ransacked for valuables and a locked truck had the windows smashed in.

Investigators say there is a network of criminals in that area who wear red wigs to go through parked cars at multiple businesses to look for cards and cash.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Red-wig thief wanted. Courtesy: Chapin Police Dept.

Break-in case under investigation. Courtesy: Chapin Police Dept.

Window broken in. Courtesy: Chapin Police Dept.



