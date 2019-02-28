George H.W. Bush’s former service dog takes on new role
Sully is joining a team of therapeutic dogs at a medical center in Maryland.
By Annika Merrilees
Late President George H. W. Bush’s former service dog, Sully, is taking on his next mission.
Following a ceremony Wednesday, Sully joined the therapeutic dog team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
In a Twitter post on Feb. 21, Bush’s granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, wrote of Sully: “He was a loving companion when my Gampy needed him most.”
Sully was originally trained through a program in which inmates raise dogs to become service animals.
He was matched with the former president in June of last year by the non-profit America’s VetDogs. At the time, Sully was just two years old. Bush suffered from vascular parkinsonism, according to the Associated Press. He used a wheelchair in his later years.
After the death of former first lady Barbara Bush, Sully provided comfort to the family.
Following the death of the former president on Nov. 30, a photo of Sully laying down beside the former president’s casket went viral. Jim McGrath, spokesman for the former president, included the photo in a Tweet on Dec. 2, writing “Mission complete.”
Mission complete. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/rXdyXAS4lk
— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018
The yellow Labrador retriever was named after the former commercial airline pilot Chesley B. “Sully” Sullenberger III, who became famous in 2009 when he safely landed a passenger jet on the Hudson River.