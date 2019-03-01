Victim identified in fatal collision on SC Highway 6 near Blackville Road

GASTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the fatal collision on SC Highway 6 near Blackville Road in Gaston.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Nathan Ludwig, 42, died on scene from his injuries.

Highway Patrol says at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday, Ludwig was travelling eastbound when his car crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.

Troopers say the other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

SC Highway 6 crash. ABC Columbia/Rich Wandover

