Victim identified in fatal collision on SC Highway 6 near Blackville Road
GASTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the fatal collision on SC Highway 6 near Blackville Road in Gaston.
Coroner Margaret Fisher says Nathan Ludwig, 42, died on scene from his injuries.
Highway Patrol says at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday, Ludwig was travelling eastbound when his car crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.
Troopers say the other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital.
Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.