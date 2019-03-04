Lexington Sheriff’s Department need help identifying man

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Do you recognize this man? Take a good look at this image from a store surveillance camera. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify the person in the image.

Authorities say they are working to identify the man as they continue investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the South Lake Drive Walmart.

Authorities did not specify if the man is considered a person of interest, or suspect in the crime, but are asking anyone who knows who he is to contact them so they can talk to him.

You can anonymously report anything that may help in the case to Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.