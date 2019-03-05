BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO) – Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found near Broad River Boat Landing as a former USC student.

Officials say Mallory Beach, 19, was discovered by a boater in a marsh area on Sunday.

Beaufort County deputies say Beach was reported missing after she was ejected from a boat in Archer Creek on February 24.

Coroner’s office says she died from drowning and blunt force trauma.

According to the Island Packet, visitation for Mallory will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Open Arms Fellowship Church on Hoover Street.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the same church.