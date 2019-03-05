Body found near Broad River Boat Landing confirmed as former USC student

Kenneil Mitchell,

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO) – Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found near Broad River Boat Landing as a former USC student.

Mallory Beach. Courtesy: National Center For Missing And Endangered

Officials say Mallory Beach, 19, was discovered by a boater in a marsh area on Sunday.

Beaufort County deputies say Beach was reported missing after she was ejected from a boat in Archer Creek on February 24.

Coroner’s office says she died from drowning and blunt force trauma.

According to the Island Packet, visitation for Mallory will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Open Arms Fellowship Church on Hoover Street.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the same church.

Categories: News, State
Tags:
Share

Related

Lexington County EMS worker charged with assaultin...
Law enforment leaders discuss firearms bill
Columbia Fire cleaning up storm damage off Gracern...
One lane is open on I-95 near mile marker 88 after...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android