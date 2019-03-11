South Carolina deputies search for escaped inmate

PICKENS, S.C. (AP/WOLO) — Sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina are looking for an inmate who escaped from a county jail.

Pickens County Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said in a news release that 45-year-old Steven Leroy Aiken climbed a fence and ran away from the minimum-security jail late Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said Aiken had been serving a four-month sentence for family court violations.

Aiken was awaiting trial on charges of domestic violence and malicious injury to property.

According to deputies, Aiken is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 143 pounds with black hair.

Authorities say he was wearing orange pants with a white colored shirt and was last seen running towards Concord Church Road.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.