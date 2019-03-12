Multiple Gamecocks honored by SEC Tuesday
Birmingham, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled its men’s basketball coaches’ postseason awards Tuesday.
Ole Miss’ Kermit Davis earned SEC Coach of the Year honors and Tennessee’s Grant Williams was selected the SEC Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. LSU’s Skylar Mays earned SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year; Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson was tabbed SEC Freshman of the Year; South Carolina’s Hassani Gravett was voted SEC Sixth Man of the Year; and LSU’s Tremont Waters and Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans were named the SEC Co-Defensive Players of the Year.
First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive, Sixth-Man and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Ties were not broken.
A complete list of the 2019 SEC Men’s Basketball postseason awards follows:
First Team All-SEC
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
PJ Washington, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi St.
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Bryce Brown, Auburn
Jared Harper, Auburn
Nicolas Claxton, Georgia
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Terence Davis, Ole Miss
Jordan Bone, Tennessee
All-Freshman Team
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard, Florida
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Naz Reid, LSU
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
A.J. Lawson, South Carolina
All-Defensive Team
Donta Hall, Alabama
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Coach of the Year: Kermit Davis, Ole Miss
Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Sixth-Man of the Year: Hassani Gravett, South Carolina
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tremont Waters, LSU & Ashton Hagans, Kentucky