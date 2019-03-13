SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – South Carolina Emergency Management Division says the statewide tornado drill starts at 9 this morning.

This is part of the Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week, designated by Governor Henry McMaster.

Officials say public schools, state and local Emergency Management, the South Carolina Broadcasters Association, and others will participate in this annual event.

According to SCEMD, the purpose is to test communications systems, safety procedures, mitigation processes and much more.

For a list of the safety procedures to take during the drill, click here.