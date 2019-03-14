Batesberg-Leesville councilman Steve Cain arrested in D.C.

BATESBERG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say Batesberg-Leesville councilman Steve Cain was arrested in Washington, D.C.

Councilman Steve Cain arrested. FILE

Authorities say Cain was arrested early this week on a family court bench warrant by D.C. authorities.

Deputies say he remains in custody there while awaiting extradition to Lexington.

According to the Lexington Ledger, Cain was arrested by Lexington County deputies in the past for failure to pay child support.

