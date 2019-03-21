Duke Energy proposes changes in rate increase proposal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WOLO) — Duke Energy is changing its proposal to raise rates on its South Carolina customers.

Duke Energy Carolinas spokesman Ryan Mosier told news outlets the company is dropping its proposal to increase the “basic facilities charges” by about $20 a month.

Duke has nearly 600,000 customers in northwestern South Carolina.

Duke had proposed raising the fee from $8.29 to $28 on all customers. That charge is paid by everyone regardless of electricity use.

The proposal has been widely criticized by Duke customers. Instead, the company is proposing to increase the fee to $11.86.

On average, Duke has said it needs to raise rates by about 12 percent for residential customers and 8 percent on industrial customers.

According to the Post & Courier, Duke wants the ratepayers in the Upstate to pay around $240 million over the next 12 years, after the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project lost $2.3 billion.

The Public Service Commission will make the final decision, which would take effect June 1.