Lexington Medical Center new patient tower open with new and improved features

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – After nearly three years under construction, the Lexington Medical Center’s patient care tower is finally open.

The completion of the patient care tower is the largest hospital expansion in state history.

The new facility features six floors to care for medical, critical and surgical patients, a labor and delivery department and educational space for staff.

The first patients will be treated in the new tower on Tuesday, March 26.