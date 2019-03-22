Two firefighters injured after house fire on Crabtree Road

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department officials say two firefighters were injured after containing a house fire on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the department says no one was inside when the house fire started before 3:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Crabtree Road.

Investigators say both firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to firefighters, the home suffered heavy damages, but no other injuries were reported.

