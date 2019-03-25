Former Dutch Fork assistant principal in court on multiple drug charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A former assistant principal at Dutch Fork High School made his first appearance in court since posting bond in February.

In November, Floyd White was arrested for multiple drug charges, including intent to distribute.

He is charged with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, distribution of cocaine within proximity of a school, and distribution of marijuana to a person under 18.

White also faces charges of criminal solicitation of a minor because authorities say he asked students to share nude pictures of themselves through Snapchat.