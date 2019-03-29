JUST IN: CPD searching for missing UofSC student

Surveillance picture of Samantha Josephson / Courtesy: CPD

Josephson last seen getting into this vehicle/ Courtesy: CPD



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police investigators are working to locate a missing 21-year old USC student.

Samantha Josephson was last seen by friends between 1:30 and 2:00 a.m on March 29 at 715 Harden Street.

When she didn’t show up at her downtown residence and didn’t answer repeated phone calls, her friends became concerned and notified CPD.

Investigators have talked with her friends and are currently reviewing video to determine her last location observed.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., Josephson was seen on surveillance video getting into a dark vehicle, possibly a newer model Chevy Impala.

Josephson is described as being white and weighing approximately 145 lbs and standing 5’7” tall. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Any citizens with information is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC