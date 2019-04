ALLENDALE, S.C. (WOLO) – Family and friends said goodbye to a USC Salkehatchie baseball player on Wednesday.

According to Greenville News, Parker Neff, 21, was laid to rest at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greer.

Allendale County authorities say Neff died on March 29 after collapsing on a baseball field.

After his death, USC Salkehatchie has established the Parker Neff Baseball Scholarship.

Neff played short stop for the university.