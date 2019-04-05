Bucs sign former Gamecock safety

Johnson (6-0, 209) played in 15 games for Tampa Bay last season, with four starts, totaling 45 tackles and one interception on defense, while adding three tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams.

He originally entered the league as a college free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft, signing with the Buccaneers and spending the 2016 season on the team’s practice squad.

The former Gamecock saw his first NFL action in 2017, appearing in three games, recording five special teams tackles and recovering a fumble on special teams that he returned for a touchdown.