Carolina drops both games of DH to Alabama Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Gamecocks dropped a pair of contests to Alabama on Friday (April 5) at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Carolina fell in game one, 9-0, and lost the nightcap, 4-1.

In game one, Alabama scored three runs in the first off four hits, the last a two-run double by Brett Auerbach. The Crimson Tide then put up five runs in the second, highlighted by a Tyler Gentry grand slam. TJ Reeves homered in the third to give Alabama a 9-0 advantage.

Sam Finnerty threw a complete game shutout for the Crimson Tide, allowing four hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Daniel Lloyd was tagged with the loss for Carolina, allowing seven hits and nine runs with four strikeouts and three walks in three innings of work. George Callil had two of the Gamecocks’ four hits on the day.

Reid Morgan threw up zeroes in the first three innings of game two, but ran into trouble in the fourth as the Crimson Tide started the inning with four straight singles. Alabama scored three runs in the frame on five hits. The score remained the same until the top of the seventh when Jacob Olson hit his 12th home run of the season, a solo shot to left field. Alabama answered in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single from Drew Williamson.

Carolina threatened in the eighth as Noah Campbell was hit by a pitch, TJ Hopkins and Luke Berryhill both walked, loading the bases. A strikeout by Olson ended the threat.

Morgan took the loss on the mound, allowing four runs on 10 hits with a strikeout and a walk. For Alabama, Williamson and Morgan McCullough had three hits apiece and Brock Love struck out eight in six innings of work.

GAMECHANGER

Carolina had just seven hits in the two games, scoring its run on a Jacob Olson home run in the seventh inning of game two.

KEY STAT

Alabama scored in just five of its 16 innings, but put up crooked numbers in three of them, including a five-run second inning in game one.

NOTABLE

Carolina was shut out for the second time this season in the game one loss.

Olson has three home runs in his last three games and is tied for the SEC lead with 12 round trippers.

Andrew Eyster played in the field for the first time since March 22 against Tennessee.

Luke Berryhill has now reached base in 11 straight contests. He doubled in game one and walked in the nightcap.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Alabama wrap up the series with a 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET) first pitch on Saturday, April 6. The game will be streamed on SEC Network +.