Columbia Fire, Mayor pulling for a cure for kids cancer

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Fire Department is known for saving lives by putting out fires and rescuing people from them, plan to help save lives by raising money to cure kids cancer. The CFD is teaming up with Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and the organization Curing Kids Cancer for the 6th annual Fire Truck Pull.

During the event teams will race to pull a 35 thousand pound fire truck for 50 feet. Each team pulling in honor and or in memory of a child impacted by cancer while hoping to raise donations.

The organization says several companies will return to join the team effort including Aflac, Rainbow International, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina’s Equestrian team and Prisma Health Midlands Foundation. New teams this year include the Edisto Volunteer Fire Department, Electric Guard Dog, Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Benedict College.

The Founder of Curing Kids Cancer, Clay Owen says they were able to have 41 teams join them for the event last year, and are hoping to break that record with at least 50 teams Saturday.

Owen says this annual event has been able to raise more than $100,000 dollars that has been donated to the Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Clinic at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital – Midlands. The long According to organizers, the long term hope is to complete Curing Kids Cancer’s $1.2 million endowment for the Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer Clinic, they say will help bring cutting the very latest treatments to children battling cancers in South Carolina.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 at 1200 Lady Street. If you would like to form a team and register visit : http://curingkidscancer.org/firetruckpull19