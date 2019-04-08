Lexington man accused of robbing convenience store where he once worked

Quintara Hatten,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies arrested a man Sunday in connection to the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Jihad Stockdale / LSCD

Jihad Stockdale, 26, is charged with armed robbery and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“As detectives investigated the robbery Saturday night, they determined Stockdale went into the Pitt Stop on Longs Pond Road and demanded money from a clerk while armed with a pistol,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The clerk told investigators she could positively identify Stockdale because he used to work at the store and still comes in as a customer.”

Stockdale fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash but was arrested a short distance from the store Sunday afternoon, according to Koon.

Stockdale is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after his bond was set Monday at $51,000.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Share

Related

The Citadel to host SC Sen. Fritz Hollings’ ...
Residents react after losing homes in Harbison Gar...
Bark to the Park happens in this weekend
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of 10 year old Raniya Wright spe...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android