Lexington man accused of robbing convenience store where he once worked

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies arrested a man Sunday in connection to the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Jihad Stockdale, 26, is charged with armed robbery and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“As detectives investigated the robbery Saturday night, they determined Stockdale went into the Pitt Stop on Longs Pond Road and demanded money from a clerk while armed with a pistol,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The clerk told investigators she could positively identify Stockdale because he used to work at the store and still comes in as a customer.”

Stockdale fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash but was arrested a short distance from the store Sunday afternoon, according to Koon.

Stockdale is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after his bond was set Monday at $51,000.