Love, Peace and Hip-Hop festival kicks-off family fun this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Love, Peace and Hip-Hop festival is set to kick-off the four day fun on Wednesday, April 10.

The four day event will begin with events at Tapps, The Richland County Library, The Columbia Art Museum and Edventure.

Saturday, April 13 is the Hip-Hop Family Day on the corner of Main and Laurel Streets.

This year’s headliner will be – Hip-Hop legend, Big Daddy Kane. Most of the events happening during the week will be free for those who would like to attend.

For more information about the festivities of the Love, Peace and Hip-Hop festival, visit their website www.lovepeacehiphop.com.