Panthers release 2019 preseason schedule

Carolina will face Buffalo, Chicago, New England and Pittsburgh during the 2019 preseason, the NFL announced Tuesday. The Panthers will host Buffalo and Pittsburgh, while traveling to Chicago and New England.

The Panthers open on the road at Chicago (Aug. 8-12). The Panthers will then host Buffalo (Aug. 15-18) before traveling to New England (Aug. 22-25). Carolina will wrap up the preseason with a home game against Pittsburgh (Aug. 29). The Panthers played Buffalo, New England and Pittsburgh in the 2018 preseason, going 2-1 against those teams with wins against the Bills and Patriots.

Carolina and Chicago will face off for the fourth time in the preseason. The teams last met in the preseason in 2013. The Panthers are 2-1 against the Bears in the preseason. Carolina and Buffalo will meet in the preseason for the seventh time overall and the fourth time in the last six preseasons. The Panthers are 4-2 all-timeagainst the Bills in the preseason. Carolina will travel to New England for the third preseason game, marking the 11th meeting between the teams in the preseason. The Panthers will play Pittsburgh in preseason finale for the 17th consecutive season, dating to 2003.

The Panthers are 48-49 all-time in preseason games and have finished at least .500 in every preseason since 2012.

2019 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Week 1 TBD, Aug. 8-12 @ Chicago TBD

Week 2 TBD, Aug. 15-19 Buffalo TBD

Week 3 TBD, Aug. 22-25 @ New England TBD

Week 4 Thursday, Aug. 29 Pittsburgh TBD