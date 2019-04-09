Three players leaving Gamecock women’s basketball team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Three players from the Gamecock women’s basketball program intend to transfer from USC, according to a spokesperson from the team.

Forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, forward LaDazhia Williams and guard Bianca Jackson will all leave the program.

Herbert Harrigan played in 33 games this season and averaged over 10 points per game. She’ll be a grad transfer and need to sit out next season.

Jackson played in 25 games, averaging over 7 points per contest as a freshman in 2017-2018, but started in just five games this year.

Williams was a five-star recruit in the class of 2018. She appeared in 48 games, but averaged just 1.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Carolina does bring in the top-rated recruiting class of the year with McDonald’s All-Americans Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston, and top-10 player Laeticia Amihere all expected to contribute immediately to the team.